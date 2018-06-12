Freddie Harrison steps down as Washington-Marion head football coach

After eight seasons at the helm of the Washington-Marion football program, Freddie Harrison has stepped down, citing personal reasons.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever made in my life. Stepping away from kids that I have been around since grade school made the choice tougher" said Harrison. "At the end of the day, it’s about making the best possible decision for yourself and your family."

Harrison leaves the Charging Indians program as the longest-tenured coach in school history. During his eight seasons, Washington-Marion went 38-49, making the playoffs six times and winning a co-district championship twice (2011, 2012).

The 2018 Washington-Marion football team may arguably be Harrison's most talented team. Three different Charging Indians (Christian Guillory, Carrington McClinton, Jaylon Ned) have multiple Division I college offers.

"I wouldn’t stay just because I had a good team, that would be using the kids. These kids are special and the talent that this group has is remarkable," Harrison said. "To see the progression of these young men was unbelievable. They will be successful regardless because they have that tenacity and determination within them."

Harrison leaves Washington-Marion thankful for his time with the school.

"I want to thank the administration, previous and current. I'd also like to thank the fans, community, students and anyone that had any dealings with Washington-Marion football," Harrison said. "I just want to thank them for just embracing the era while I was there."

In 11 total seasons as head coach, Harrison is 62-60. Before coming to Washington-Marion he was the head coach for three seasons at Ferriday High School. Harrison compiled a 24-11 record with Ferriday and made the playoffs in all three years of his tenure.

