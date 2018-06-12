Fort Polk soldier pleads guilty to manufacturing, detonating chemical weapon

A Fort Polk soldier pleaded guilty to Monday to manufacturing and detonating a chemical weapon in the Kisatchie National Forest.

Ryan Keith Taylor, 24, of New Llano, detonated the weapon on April 12, 2017, resulting in the release of highly toxic chlorine gas into the atmosphere, according to United States Attorney David C. Joseph.

The Kisatchie National Forest is adjacent to Fort Polk.

When Taylor is sentenced on Sept. 12, 2018, he faces up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

