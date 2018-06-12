CPSO searching for identity of individuals responsible for multi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CPSO searching for identity of individuals responsible for multiple vehicle robberies

(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects in multiple vehicle burglaries in the area of Lebleu Settlement in Iowa.

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 12, CPSO detectives answered complaints at over 20 residences on Hwy. 3059, Mark LeBleu Road, and Ira Breaux Road, according to CPSO spokeswoman, Kim Myers. 

Detectives reviewed video surveillance from homeowners in the area which showed 3 men responsible for the burglaries and posted the images on their Facebook page.

CPSO also responded to more vehicle robberies on Garland Drive in Lake Charles on June 9, according to Myers. 

Below is a photo of the suspect vehicle. 

 "We have been having a rash of vehicle burglaries of unlocked cars in different areas of Calcasieu Parish,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We are investigating over 40 vehicle burglaries that have taken place over the last seven days. I am urging you to remember to lock your vehicles. It is also just as important to make sure we don't leave any valuables in plain sight in your vehicle.  You don't want to make yourself or your family an easy target."

Myers asks that anyone with information about the burglaries or the identity of the suspects contact lead detectives Finn Carlton or Hollan Dyer at 602-6836.

