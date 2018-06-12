Local NAACP chapter reverses stance on school board's new hire

The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP has changed its stance on a new hire by Calcasieu Parish schools.

Rev. J.L. Franklin, president of the Lake Charles NAACP, said two weeks ago that the hiring of Dr. Marcus Jackson was "unacceptable." Jackson was hired to turn around the parish's failing schools

"The contracted director of the R3 Zone Plan is unfortunately unacceptable to the Lake Charles NAACP branch.," Franklin said then. "Evidentiary vetting data is available to validate this posture."

But Franklin says that he has since sat down with Jackson, taken another look at his resume and changed his mind.

"He has a plan to address the issues that we have forwarded to the superintendent and to the school board and he has a plan in terms of providing sustaining growth to our failing schools and he has agreed to keep us apprise of the success," Franklin said. "And so I offer my support, I look forward to working with him in this endeavor."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.