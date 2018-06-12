Local NAACP chapter reverses stance on school board's new hire - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local NAACP chapter reverses stance on school board's new hire

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles branch of the NAACP has changed its stance on a new hire by Calcasieu Parish schools. 

Rev. J.L. Franklin, president of the Lake Charles NAACP, said two weeks ago that the hiring of Dr. Marcus Jackson was "unacceptable." Jackson was hired to turn around the parish's failing schools

"The contracted director of the R3 Zone Plan is unfortunately unacceptable to the Lake Charles NAACP branch.," Franklin said then. "Evidentiary vetting data is available to validate this posture."

But Franklin says that he has since sat down with Jackson, taken another look at his resume and changed his mind.

"He has a plan to address the issues that we have forwarded to the superintendent and to the school board and he has a plan in terms of providing sustaining growth to our failing schools and he has agreed to keep us apprise of the success," Franklin said. "And so I offer my support, I look forward to working with him in this endeavor."

  FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father's Day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:27:27 GMT

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father's Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

  Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:42:11 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

  Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-16 13:50:06 GMT
    Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

