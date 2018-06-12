More overnight Cameron Ferry service shutdowns

Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible. As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%.More >>
A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.
Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fireMore >>
The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.More >>
As the Southwest delegation gets ready to head back to Baton Rouge, many are wondering what's going to happen to programs like TOPS and SNAP. The current budget legislators are working with, puts TOPS, higher education and the SNAP Program, among others, on the chopping block. Depending on how this budget works out, students like Emily Pinney would have to rely on other sources in order to pay for college. "We need tops a lot, so it will help us...More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss a missing person cold case. 25-year-old Bambi Brantley was reported missing by her brother in October of 1986. Police believe she disappeared from her home in the Tower trailer park on Highway 8 West. The sheriff's office announced in March, the case was being reopened by their cold case investigative team. Brantley's family is traveling from various parts of the U.S. to be at Thursday's news...More >>
