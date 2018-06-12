Calcasieu Police Juror appointed to national EPA subcommittee

A Calcasieu Parish police juror is getting a chance to address environmental and public health issues on a national level.

District 6 Juror Dennis Scott has been appointed to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Small Community Advisory Subcommittee.

He is one of 17 members selected nationwide to help the EPA develop partnerships with small communities. New members were selected based on their leadership experience, proven record of service and involvement in community, state and federal environmental protection services.

The “EPA is committed to helping small and rural communities improve environmental and public health protections and make much-needed repairs to local infrastructure,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Scott, who is serving his third term as police juror, is also the chairman of the Parishwide Drainage Liaison Committee. He also serves on several Police Jury committees, including Public Works, Ways and Means, Insurance, and Solid Waste and Litter Abatement.

Scott said he’s honored to have been selected to serve during such an important time for Calcasieu Parish and for Southwest Louisiana.

“Southwest Louisiana’s economic progress is forcing us to change,” he said, “and that means new regulations are anticipated.”

As part of the federal subcommittee, Scott said he will able to give “valuable input on issues that affect our environment, our economy and our quality of life on the local level.”

