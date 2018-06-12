KPLC 7 Sports' 7-in-Seven Countdown returns June 18

In the seven weeks prior to football season, KPLC 7 Sports will once again bring you the 7-in-Seven countdown each week leading into our TDL: Two-A-Days coverage. Countdowns will include topics from McNeese's most exciting matchups to the top high school prospects in Southwest Louisiana.

Every Monday a new countdown begins, starting June 18. Below is the schedule for the 7-in-Seven Countdown.

June 18-24: Top McNeese matchups in 2018

June 25-July 1: Most competitive #SWLApreps districts in 2018

July 2-8: Top Touchdown Live matchups in 2018

July 9-15: Top surprise #SWLApreps teams in 2018

July 16-22: Top #SWLApreps teams in 2018

July 23-29: Top McNeese impact players in 2018

July 30- Aug. 5: Top 2019 #SWLApreps college prospects

