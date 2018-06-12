Father, daughter accused of depositing same check three times

Jeff Davis officials say a father and daughter attempted to deposit the same check into three different accounts. (Source: Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)

Two individuals have been arrested for committing bank fraud, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Office.

Sarah Marie Gartman, 18, and her father, Joseph Phillip Gartman, 39, both of Kinder, deposited a $300 check into their account using a cellphone application on April 10, says Ivey. The subjects altered the check and deposited it into a different account at a bank on April 14, then again into another account.

Ivey says Sarah is charged with attempted theft, attempted transmission of monetary funds, attempted bank fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, and monetary instrument abuse. Bond has been set at $5,000.

Joseph is charged with theft. Bond has been set at $5,000.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.