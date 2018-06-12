Basketball fundraiser to help young girls' team

Lake Charles area high school alumni have the chance to show their skills on the basketball court this weekend and also help young girls reach their goals.

This Saturday and Sunday at St. Louis High School a basketball tournament will be held to help raise money for a young travel team.

The team, made up of all fifth and sixth grade girls, is hoping to raise enough money to attend tournaments this summer.

Sharde’ Henry coaches the team and hopes to not only help the girls raise money, but also to put on a successful tournament this weekend.

"We're holding an alumni basketball tournament this weekend called the Battle of the Bayou at St. Louis from nine to five Saturday and Sunday," said Henry. "It's just going to be like a fundraiser to help the girls gain some funds, travel for the uniforms, just for a good cause for the kids."

Teams have already been finalized, but you can help their cause by going to see the tournament this weekend for just five dollars.

