Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 10, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 10, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Andy Divine Junior, 45, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Marcus David Rice, Jr., 18, Missouri City, TX: Instate detainer.

Cameron Wayne Dowden, 17, Lake Charles: Criminal trespass.

Kyle Brady Binschus, 18, Lake Charles: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Akeem Arsenio Freeman, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damage to property.

Eric Michael Chapa, 32, Weslaco, TX: Operating while intoxicated, driving on a roadway laned for traffic, traffic-control signals, turning movements and required signals, possession of drugs, driver must be licensed. Bond: $16,500.

Jon Pierre P. Bush, 27, Lake Charles: Theft, resisting an officer, simple escape, instate detainer.

Achli Nikkale Manuel-Farris, 34, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Luis F. Rubio, 46, Laredo, TX: Operating while intoxicated, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests, driving on roadway laned for traffic, windshields required, possession of alcoholic beverages in vehicle.

Michelle Lea Parker, 38, Sulphur: Illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of drugs, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice.

Heather Rose Feenstra, 38, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice.

Eric Shane Scott, 38, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of stolen firearms, drug paraphernalia, no seat belt.

Yoan Alquicira, 29, Houston, TX: Careless operation, simple criminal damage to property, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Shannon Dale Reeves, 35, Sulphur: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of stolen firearms, obstruction of justice, monetary instrument abuse, drug paraphernalia, operating vehicle while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.

Hayes Andrew Trout, Jr., 37, Sulphur: Parole detainer, direct contempt of court.

Steven Paul Delahoussaye, 40, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things.

Kaelan Blaine Prater, 18, Westlake: Attempted first-degree murder. Bond: $500,000.

Gage Ian Myers, 24, Lake Charles: Unathorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, drug paraphernalia.

Zachary Brian Giovanni, 20, Dequincy: Headlamps on a motor vehicle; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; drug paraphernalia.

Josue David Caballero, 31, Metairie: Illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Wince Kyle Brandon, 29, Mobile, AL: Out-of-state detainer.

Dalla Everett Welsh, Jr., 23, Sulphur: Theft, forgery.

