Bud weakens ahead of landfall over Baja California

Bud has weakened to a tropical storm off the Mexican coast as of Wednesday as it churns out over the open waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean.

As of the Wednesday morning advisory, winds were down to 70 mph, making Bud a tropical storm, much weaker from yesterday's status as a category 4 hurricane.

The storm will continue to quickly weaken over the next couple of days as it approaches Baja California as a much weaker tropical storm.

By the weekend, the remnants of Bud will produce welcomed rains over parts of the drought stricken Desert Southwest but could also result in flash flooding in those areas if too much falls in a short enough period of time.

