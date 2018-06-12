SOWELA offering course for anglers

While most associate Sowela Technical Community College with technical degrees, there's a one-night course being offered to help anglers hone in on their skills.

The Fishing with Electronics and Proper Line Selection course provides anglers with specific examples of how to properly identify objects, structures, and fish on a structure scan by using down and side view. You will also learn best practices for equipment settings and how to get the best results. Additionally, attendees receive detailed information and examples of proper fishing line selection, with emphasis on the differences between monofilament, fluorocarbon, and braid.

The class makes a wonderful Father's Day gift for the angler fathers in your life!

The course is offered on Thursday, June 21, from 7 – 9 p.m. at the following location:

SOWELA Technical Community College

Regional Training Center Auditorium

3749 Senator J. Bennett Johnston Ave.

Lake Charles, LA 70615

The cost is $49 per person.

The course will be led by Nick LeBrun, a professional bass angler based out of Bossier City who competes in various events across the region with a special focus on Toledo Bend and Sam Rayburn. LeBrun also runs LeBrun Outdoors, an independent rep group for the fishing industry. He is the creator of Exact Cast Bass Fishing, a mobile app designed to help anglers log information while on the water.

For more information or to register for the course click here.

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved