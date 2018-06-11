Theatre workshop happening in Lake Charles

Kids ages 8 to 18 can learn more about acting this week.

The "Children's Theatre Company" is hosting an extreme theatre workshop Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Children will learn more about voice, movement, and characters, and cap off the week with a performance.

The workshop will be held at the Central School Arts and Humanities Center on Kirby street in Lake Charles.

