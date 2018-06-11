Korean War veterans reflect on time in service and react to hist - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Korean War veterans reflect on time in service and react to historic summit

By Ashley Joseph, Reporter
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The historic summit between the United States and North Korea is just moments away. 

During the rare sit down between the two leaders a number of key issues are expected to be addressed. 

A key topic on the agenda could officially declare an end to the Korean War.

Officially, the Korean War was never more than a "police action" because President Truman never asked Congress for a formal declaration of war.

It took a heavy toll on those involved, leaving up to a total of 5 million dead, wounded, or missing, and half of them civilians.

At a summit in April, South Korean president Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to work with the U. S. to put an end to the mission, further paving the way for their meeting tomorrow in Singapore.

For Korean War veterans, the high stakes and dramatic diplomacy that is now unfolding could be their last chance to witness a formal end to war.

With the Korean War a focal point of the summit, local veterans Eugene Landry, Jimmy Cordell and Lubert Sattler explained how it was a time in their lives that they'll never forget.

"We had some bad times but we also had some good times, not too many good I guess as bad, but that's a part of life." -Lubert Sattler

there are still more than 7,000 U.S. soldiers missing in action from the war.

"a lot of things were overlooked, there's no documentation on it." -Lubert Sattler

Lou says it was just last year when officials notified his family, the remains of his brother-in-law, a Korean war soldier, had been found.

"I was there when they told us that they had found everything except 2 bones from his body."

Eugene recalls losing a good friend during his time in Korea working on the railroads.

"I had one of my friends, a switch man..they had pushed him in front of a train and beat him so I had an interpreter stop the train and I ran and got his body.. when I got there, I don't know if I saved his life or not I never heard anything back from it; I thought I was going to get court marshaled over it but i didn't.

The Korean peninsula is still divided today.

Since it's unofficial ending in 1953, the Korean war has left many questions unanswered. Could this meeting finally put an end to the uncertainty?

