Buffi's Peaux Boys burglarized again - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Buffi's Peaux Boys burglarized again

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A local business owner said she was on the verge of tears when she found out her restaurant was burglarized Sunday night.

Paige Vidrine, the owner of Buffi's Peaux Boys, with locations on both Ryan Street and Highway 14 in Lake Charles, said this is the third time one of her restaurants has been targeted.

Vidrine said the location on Highway 14 was burglarized twice in April.

She said the burglary last night has her worried about the establishments future.

"Losing thousands of dollars once or twice a week, or even once a month will put me under," Vidrine said. "Running a small business is hard, you have to be married to your business, and every dime counts."

Vidrine said the intruder broke through the side entrance, proceeded to empty out the cash registers before breaking into her office and stealing important documents.

Lake Charles Police did confirm there were burglaries at the locations.

They say it's an open investigation and they are looking through evidence to find a viable suspect.

Vidrine said she just wants justice.

"I need to know that I'm safe as a business owner," Vidrine said. "I hope this doesn't happen to anyone else."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

