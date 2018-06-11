Lake Charles sewer lines to be tested - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles sewer lines to be tested

By Mandesha Thornton, News Producer
Image courtesy of the city of Lake Charles Image courtesy of the city of Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A contractor working for the city of Lake Charles  will begin performing smoke tests in Lake Charles in order to locate defects in the main sewer lines and service laterals that connect to residents.

The project area to be tested is generally described as:

  •        North of Interstate 10: Between Guinn Street and Interstate 10, and between Highway 171 and Cathy Street
  •          South of Interstate 10: Between Railroad Avenue and Interstate 10, and west of Kayouche Coulee

Smoke testing is the process of injecting artificially produced smoke into a blocked off pipeline segment to see where the smoke emerges. If the sewer is in good condition then the forced smoke will emerge from manhole lids along the line or from house vents (on the roof).

Flyers have been distributed to homes in the area. Contractors have also notified fire and police, as well as schools, hospitals, and nursing homes in the area about the upcoming tests.

It is important, however, to note that the smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, and creates no fire hazard. You may see smoke coming from the vent stacks on building/homes, which is normal and a good sign that the plumbing is functioning properly. Smoke testing is one of the best, cost effective ways to assess the condition of sanitary sewer system.

