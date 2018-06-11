Funding approved to maintain Calcasieu Ship Channel

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will receive $103 million in federal funding to maintain the Calcasieu Ship Channel, according to a news release.

The corps says about $26 million of the funding will be used to dredge the shipping channel to its authorized dimensions to promote safe passage for the tankers and other vessels while $10 million will be applied toward maintenance of the project’s Dredge Material Placement Facilities (disposal sites).

The remaining funds will be used to undertake a variety of rock projects, including construction of protection dikes on Calcasieu Lake and repairs to existing protection dikes along the channel to protect the disposal sites from wave erosion as well as to prevent the disposal sites from falling into either the lake or the channel. Additionally, the Corps of Engineers will repair the entrance rock jetties located at the bar channel in the Gulf of Mexico. These jetties help protect large vessels from cross-currents as they enter the Calcasieu River from the Gulf of Mexico.

The funding comes from the 2018 Bipartisan Budget Act.

