Westlake police: Man attempts to run over two others with vehicle

A man suspected of attempting to run down two people with his vehicle on Thursday, June 7, was arrested Sunday, June 10, Westlake authorities said.

Kaelan Blaine Prater, 18, of Westlake, was arrested Sunday evening and charged with attempted first-degree murder. Bond has been set at $500,000.

Westlake Police Chief Chris Wilrye says Prater attempted to run over two people on Shafer Street around 7:25 p.m. Thursday, but they were able to escape unharmed. Wilrye said they were able to identify Prater.

Police are still working to identify the motive. Wilrye said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be coming.

