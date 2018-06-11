Escapee from Cameron Parish Jail apprehended in 4 minutes

An inmate escaped from Cameron Parish jail this morning but was quickly located, according to Sheriff Ron Johnson, Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office.

A jailer spotted Elvin Bryant Jinks climbing a gate on a second story catwalk around 10:20 a.m., Johnson said. Jinks threw laundry bags around the razor wires and panels that extend past the sidewalk to protect himself from being cut. He then ran to the edge of the building and jumped from the second story onto the concrete below.

Johnson said 10 officers responded. Deputy Carl Conner saw Jinks run into the marsh less than 100 yards from the jail and followed him. Conner ordered him to stop and he did. Deputy David Hebert then assisted Conner in apprehending Jinks at 10:24 a.m.

Jinks sustained minor injuries due to cuts form the razor wire as well as a leg injury from the jump, Johnson said. Jinks was transported to a local hospital.

Jinks is awaiting sentencing on a felony conviction for aggravated crimes against nature. He faces between 25 and 99 years in prison.

Johnson said Jinks will be charged with simple escape.

After sentencing, Jinks will be transported to a state Department of Corrections facility.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.