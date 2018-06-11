Lakeshore Drive multi-use path to be constructed with new DOTD grant

A new multi-use path is in store for Lakeshore Drive. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

A new multi-use path is in store for Lakeshore Drive. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

A new multi-use path is in store for Lakeshore Drive. (Source: City of Lake Charles)

New sidewalks and crosswalks will be coming to downtown Lake Charles, and it will be paid for with money from the state's Department of Transportation and Development.

By next year Lakeshore Drive may have less cars and more people.

Two grants from the state's Department of Transportation and Development will allow Lake Charles to create a brand new multi-use path along Lakeshore Drive.

It will connect Broad Street to Clarence Street along the west side of Lakeshore Drive.The grant will also improve the sidewalk on Clarence Street connecting Lakeshore Drive to Ryan Street.

The project will provide improved pedestrian access along Lakeshore Drive by way of new accented sidewalks, crosswalks, and rest area landings.

The project will also provide ADA accessibility, special decorative paving at key locations for accent, and site furnishing improvements including bike racks, benches, and litter receptacles.

Lori Marinovich is the Assistant Planning Director for the city, and says this path will create more opportunities for those wanting to walk.

"We have a lot more people moving into the district that want to walk, want to ride their bike by choice, some of them by need, and so we want to give them every opportunity to maneuver through the city," she said.

Some are on board with the new path.

"Yeah why not," said Conner McElveen. "I mean people come here all the time. Like we're here right now just to hang out."

While others just aren't convinced.

"They have other things on the bucket list that's more important to me than a walking path," said Bryan Deville. "Like these roads."

The funding from grants total $871,550. $665,000 from DOTD's Enhancement Program, another $206,550 from the Road Transfer Program.

While some are skeptical of the price, Marinovich says the grant is very specific, and allows the city to do these types of projects without using more of your tax dollars.

"That frees up the city's money from the citizens that pay into the taxes to do other projects that maybe we don't have a grant program to take care of," she said.

The project is expected to take 150 working days with completion by February 2019.

For more information, please contact Marinovich at 491-1429.

Copyright KPLC 2018. All rights reserved.