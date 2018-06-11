Police chase ends in fatality in Kinder - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Police chase ends in fatality in Kinder

By KPLC Digital Staff
Charlot's Ford Mustang (Source: Louisiana State Police) Charlot's Ford Mustang (Source: Louisiana State Police)

Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. James Anderson, spokesman for LSP.

Kinder Police were in pursuit of a 2006 Ford Mustang that refused to stop for a traffic violation on Hwy 383. 

The driver, who was later identified as 26-year-old Aaron M. Charlot of Eunice, led police on a high-speed chase reaching speeds in excess of 100 MPH, said Anderson. 

During the chase Charlot lost control of the vehicle near La. 101, causing the car to travel into a ditch, become airborne, and strike several trees before coming to rest. 

According to Anderson, Charlot was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson Davis Parish Coroner’s Office.  No one else was in the vehicle.

Toxicology results are pending and police are still investigating the accident.

