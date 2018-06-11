Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 9, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 9, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Charles Adam Monceaux, Jr., 45, Dequincy: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice. Bond: $17,500.

David Kerry Wofford, 33, Lake Charles: proper equipment on vehicles, operating vehicles while license is suspended, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,750.

James Keith Bellow, 60, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs.

Steven Joseph Muffoletto, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, expired plates. Bond: $250.

Blane Ray Demeritt, Jr., 34, Sulphur:  Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, direct contempt of court.

Charles Thomas Miller, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated second-degree battery.

Terry L. Blalock, 43, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Jessica Lynn Arreguib-Billingsly, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Dana Leigh Harrod, 56, Beaumont, TX: Possession of drugs; possession, sale or distribution of a legend drug without a prescription; turning movement and required signals.

Darrel Paul Stubin, III, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs; create, possess or distribute a counterfeit drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia; proper equipment required on vehicles.

Briana Mikal Disnuke, 21, Lake Charles: Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, resisting an officer.

Micah Andre Hall, 27, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner.

Derek Wayne Moss, 45, Sulphur: Aggravated second-degree battery, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery of the infirm.

Jong Hyon Yi, 36, Katy, TX: Domestic abuse battery.

Trisha Lacombe Bush, 49, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles, reckless operation. Bond: $1,000.

Kenneth Lee Favors, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice.

Samuel Joseph Singleton, 17, Lake Charles: Armed robbery, resisting an officer.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:27:27 GMT

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    More >>

  • Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:42:11 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    More >>

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    More >>

  • Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-16 13:50:06 GMT
    Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    More >>

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly