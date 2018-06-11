Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 8, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: June 8, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Abraham Aquna Rosales, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, federal detainer.

James Phillip Bradley, Jr., 44, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace. Bond: $2,000.

Tronald Craig Thomas, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, bicycle lamps and reflectors. Bond: $17,600.

Branden Michel Gaspard, 21, Vinton: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $5,000.

Nicholas Guy Fontenot, 22, Westlake: Second-degree battery. Bond: $15,000.

Christopher Mark Kokoszki, 38, Westlake: Direct contempt of court, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Osean Arkei Wilson, 17, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner, aggravated second-degree battery. Bond: $60,000.

Kermit Jerome Levier, 32, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.

Joseph Paul Brinkley, 20, Westlake: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Lawrence Deshone Clayton, 45, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft.

William Duhon, Jr.,61, Sulphur: Operating while intoxicated.

Aaron Reed Berzas, 39, Dequincy: Direct contempt of court, instate detainer, parole detainer.

Hunter Joseph Pearce, 21, Iowa: Direct contempt of court.

Kayla Renee Ashmore, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $10,000.

John Langdon Runte, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, no bar card in possession.

Andy Thomas Brisendine, II, 36, Lumberton, TX: Driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.

Markayla Antoinette Brown, 19, Beaumont, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Lerneisha Ranae Stevenson, 35, Lafayette: Direct contempt of court.

Derrick Dwayne Wilks, 34, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Matthew Francis Taylor, 48, Lake Charles: Theft.

Kevin Howard Senegal, 25, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; possession of drugs with the intent to produce, manufacture or distribute; battery of a dating partner; instate detainer.

Amber Charnae Clement, 21, Dequincy: Battery of a dating partner; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce.

Michael Paul Shelton, 38, Dequincy: Possession of drugs, obstruction of justice.

Jeremie Joseph Sidla, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Don Edward Jones, 53, Port Arthur, TX: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, disturbing the peace, aggravated assault. Bond: $500.

