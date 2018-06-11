Voting underway in tasty competition - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Voting underway in tasty competition

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Voting is underway for the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau Top 20 Restaurant contest.

With the popularity of culinary tourism and in celebration of the area's world-famous cuisine, the CVB is inviting the public to vote for their top three favorite restaurants June 1-25. The winning restaurants will be named as the Top 20 Restaurants "Local Favorites" of Southwest Louisiana.

CVB Executive Director, Shelley Johnson says, "visitors love our food, and they always want to know where locals like to eat. So, in honor of our delicious culinary heritage that we enjoy in Southwest Louisiana, we highlight the Top 20 Restaurants 'Local Favorites' every year.”

All winning restaurants will receive window clings and certificates indicating they were voted as a top 20 restaurant, and the restaurants will also be listed on the bureau's website on a page dedicated to the top 20 restaurant promotion. 

Those who vote will have a chance to win a $100 gift card. For more information on the Top 20 Restaurants "Local Favorites" of Southwest Louisiana, click  ?here.

