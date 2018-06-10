LSP arrests Texas man for fourth-offense DWI - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LSP arrests Texas man for fourth-offense DWI

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Luis F. Rubio (Source: Louisiana State Police) Luis F. Rubio (Source: Louisiana State Police)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A Texas man was arrested for fourth-offense DWI Sunday, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

Anderson says a trooper conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle being driven erratically on La. 108 south of I-10.

Luis F. Rubio, 46, of Laredo, Texas, showed obvious signs of impairment, says Anderson. He was arrested and transported to Louisiana State Police Troop D for processing.

Anderson says Rubio refused to provide a toxicology sample and remained uncooperative throughout the arrest process. An on-call judge approved a no refusal search warrant and troopers were able to obtain blood and urine samples from Rubio.

Rubio was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of DWI fourth offense, unlawful refusal to submit a chemical test, improper lane usage, open alcoholic beverage container, improper lane usage, and defective windshield.

Anderson says, "Motorists who observe impaired drivers are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or to dial 911 to contact local law enforcement."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

