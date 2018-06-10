12th annual Red, White, Blue, and You Patriot’s Ball announced - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

12th annual Red, White, Blue, and You Patriot’s Ball announced

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Mayor Nic Hunter, along with the City Council and Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, recognized the 2018 Patriot’s Ball sponsors at a recent City Council meeting (Source: City of Lake Charles) Mayor Nic Hunter, along with the City Council and Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission, recognized the 2018 Patriot’s Ball sponsors at a recent City Council meeting (Source: City of Lake Charles)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The 12th annual Patriot's Ball will be held by Mayor Nic Hunter and the City of Lake Charles Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission on Saturday, June 30, according to Matt Young, spokesman for the city.

The ball will begin at 6 p.m. with a social half-hour with a program and dinner to follow at 6:30. Four individuals will be awarded Civilian Patriot of the Year, Emergency Responder Patriot of the Year, Military Patriot of the Year, and posthumous Patriot of the Year.

Young says Miss Armed Forces 2018-2019, a title that represents Lake Charles’ Red, White, Blue and You and the Mayor’s Armed Forces Commission at events, festivals, and fairs across the state, will be introduced during the ball.

The Tugboats will provide music and entertainment after the presentations.

The public is invited to the event to honor Southwest Louisiana's patriots and help kick off Lake Charles' annual Red, White, Blue, and You festivities.

The ball is the main annual fundraising event for the MAFC. Proceeds will support the MAFC's programming and its endowed fund at the Community Foundation of SWLA, Young says.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Lake Charles Civic Center Box Office (checks only) or online at www.foundationswla.org. For more information, call 337-491-9176.

