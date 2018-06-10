Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point celebrates National Get Outdoors Day

Saturday was the 11th annual National Get Outdoors Day, and Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point celebrated in a special way.

For the fourth year, Adventure Point in Sulphur held activities for people of all ages to celebrate Southwest Louisiana and all of its outdoor adventures.

"We're thrilled to invite locals and everyone out here to just enjoy everything that's going on," said Amos Orr, digital marketing strategy manager for the Creole Nature Trail.

Orr moved to Southwest Louisiana in 2008 and said he can't name just one thing he loves about the area.

"It's a wonder being down here," Orr says. "I moved down here from northern Indiana and really it's the outdoors, it's the culture, the food, and it's the whole package that really draws my love to the Southwest Louisiana area."

Living in Sportsman's Paradise has its advantages for those looking to get outdoors on a daily basis.

"The Creole Nature Trail is amazing," Orr says. "Going crabbing early in the morning and letting my kids and family get that experience, spending time with them out there is just really what makes the area special."

