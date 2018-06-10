Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point celebrates National Get Outd - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point celebrates National Get Outdoors Day

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

Saturday was the 11th annual National Get Outdoors Day, and Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point celebrated in a special way.

For the fourth year, Adventure Point in Sulphur held activities for people of all ages to celebrate Southwest Louisiana and all of its outdoor adventures.

"We're thrilled to invite locals and everyone out here to just enjoy everything that's going on," said Amos Orr, digital marketing strategy manager for the Creole Nature Trail.

Orr moved to Southwest Louisiana in 2008 and said he can't name just one thing he loves about the area.

"It's a wonder being down here," Orr says. "I moved down here from northern Indiana and really it's the outdoors, it's the culture, the food, and it's the whole package that really draws my love to the Southwest Louisiana area."

Living in Sportsman's Paradise has its advantages for those looking to get outdoors on a daily basis.

"The Creole Nature Trail is amazing," Orr says. "Going crabbing early in the morning and letting my kids and family get that experience, spending time with them out there is just really what makes the area special."

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rainy Father’s Day

    Saturday, June 16 2018 4:27 PM EDT2018-06-16 20:27:27 GMT

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    More >>

    Through the rest of the day today expect a typical summer time afternoon. A chance for a stray afternoon shower is possible.  As the sun sets those rain chances begin to diminish leaving us warm and humid through our Saturday night. For Father’s Day there is still disagreements between the models, but I have left the rain chances at 80%. 

    More >>

  • Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Car crashes into DeRidder store, causes fire

    Saturday, June 16 2018 3:42 PM EDT2018-06-16 19:42:11 GMT
    (Source: DeRidder Police Department)(Source: DeRidder Police Department)

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    More >>

    A liquor store caught on fire in DeRidder Saturday after a car crashed into the building, according to DeRidder Police Deputy Chief Christopher Rudy.

    Rudy says at approximately 12:20, a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old woman jumped a curb and crashed through the store window and door after she stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The vehicle struck an interior pole, causing the vehicle and building to catch on fire

    More >>

  • Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Bill Curl, longtime Superdome spokesman, dead at 77

    Saturday, June 16 2018 9:50 AM EDT2018-06-16 13:50:06 GMT
    Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)Bill Curl (Source: NOLA.com)

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    More >>

    The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly