Injury forces McKenzie to pull out of heptathlon at NCAAs

EUGENE, Oregon – Grace McKenzie’s time at the NCAA Track and Field Championships came to an early end here Saturday as the Cowgirls pulled out of the women’s heptathlon with the javelin throw and 800-meters remaining, due to strained muscles around her ribs.



She was ranked 22nd prior to pulling out.



“Her injury was not allowing her to breath properly,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “There was no way she was going to be able to throw the javelin.”



She did compete in the long jump, the first event of three on the day as the heptathlon concludes. She jumped 17-6 and compiled 3,838 points through five events.



McKenzie and javelin thrower Morgan Woods, who earned All-American Honorable Mention honors after placing 21st in the women’s javelin throw on Thursday, were the only two qualifiers for McNeese at the NCAA Championships.