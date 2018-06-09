Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has signed into law the measure by Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Baton Rouge Republican, requiring school districts to grant the leave time.

Schools already had been required to allow maternity leave for teachers and certain other school employees. Edmonds' bill extends the provisions to include adoption.

The change also applies to school social workers and school psychologists.

Edmonds sponsored a package of bills in the regular legislative session that was aimed at promoting adoption.

House Bill 625: www.legis.la.gov

