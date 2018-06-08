Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.

The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.

Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.

Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.

"It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck to operate it," he said. "Whereas our engine company...we have to have full crew s on those, so it's going to be huge for the people of Houston River (and) the Ward 4 fire district area."

Dana Hickson has been with the fire department for two and a half years, and knows this is something the community needs.

"I just think because the area is growing that it's just going to help (with) everything," she said.

Lappe says they plan to have the truck ready to use by the beginning of July.

