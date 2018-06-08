Local organizations speak out about suicide prevention - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Local organizations speak out about suicide prevention

Source: KPLC) Source: KPLC)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The recent deaths of fashion designer Kate Spade and famed chef Anthony Bourdain have shocked many, but it's pushed others in our community to talk about suicide and make sure those in our area who are struggling to get the help they need. 

An old-school cowboy is what Jody Barrilleaux remembers about her dad. 

But when her father died by suicide years ago it was hard for her to understand.

"There were no signs for my daddy, and my story in particular," she said. "Not a sign." 

In the process of her handling her pain, she was able to meet Amy Johnson—a mother whose son died by suicide- and together the two created HALOS which stands for Healing After Loved One's Suicide.

But with the passing of fashion designer Kate Spade and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain all in the same week, she knows their deaths have created an opportunity. 

"It is real," said Barrilleaux. "It is what happens sometimes, but we want our area to know that we're here." 

And it's not just HALOS that's here to help, but also the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI. 

Executive Director Lolita Ceaser works to help those with mental illnesses that are struggling with depression and suicide, but those topics hit close to home for her too. 

"My son tried to attempt suicide many years ago, and I can relate and it's hard," she said. 

She hopes others will reach out and see the warning signs to help those who really need it. 

"Normal people go through depression so if you think somebody may harm themselves, and they've given up on life I would make a phone call," said Ceaser. 

And while Barilleaux will never stop missing her father, she knows losing him has allowed her to help others.

"There was a little piece in this world that I can touch others with, and that's what I want to do, and I want to tell dad it's okay we got this on this side," she said. 

HALOS hosts a support group in Sulphur and one in Lake Charles. 

They meet every first Tuesday of the month at 6:00 p.m. at the Hampton Inn on Henning Drive in Sulphur. The group in Lake Charles meets at the Christus Lake Area Medical Hospital in the Ben Mount board meeting room on Nelson Road at 6:00 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. 

You can find the group on Facebook, HERE

For information on NAMI, click HERE.

You can also reach out and call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC All rights reserved

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Louisiana food stamp program threatened with shutdown

    Saturday, June 9 2018 4:01 PM EDT2018-06-09 20:01:23 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

    Louisiana will end the food stamp program that helps nearly one in five state residents by January, unless lawmakers add more money to next year's budget for the social services agency.

    More >>

  • Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Louisiana teachers will get paid leave time after adoption

    Saturday, June 9 2018 3:58 PM EDT2018-06-09 19:58:11 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

    Louisiana's public school teachers will be allowed paid leaves of absence for up to 30 days after adopting a child.

    More >>

  • Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Houston River Fire Department gets new fire truck

    Friday, June 8 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-06-09 03:36:45 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    A new fire truck will be hitting the streets of Sulphur very soon.  The Houston River Fire Department received their new fire truck earlier this week.  Tax payers purchased the new truck which costs around half a million dollars, and took two years to get.  Fire Chief Dean Lappe says the truck's new ladder can reach up to 78 feet, and will benefit the community for 20 years.  "It's set up in such a way that we don't have to have a full crew on that truck t...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly