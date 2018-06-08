Former Washington-Marion Charging Indian, Christian Edwards turn - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Former Washington-Marion Charging Indian, Christian Edwards turns heads in Oregon

By Taylor Verrico, Sports Reporter
Former Washington-Marion three-time state champion in the high jump, Christian Edwards competed in the NCAA Men’s triple jump on Friday.

Edwards qualified for the NCAA Championships in the triple jump with an effort of 52-1 1/4 (15.91m), but on Friday the Alabama freshman turned heads in Oregon when he beat that after hitting a best mark of 53-8 1/2 (16.37m), finishing 6th in the Men's triple jump. 

The Lake Charles native finished second in the triple jump at the 2018 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships to earn second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman honors.

