Former Washington-Marion Charging Indian, Christian Edwards turns heads in Oregon

Former Washington-Marion three-time state champion in the high jump, Christian Edwards competed in the NCAA Men’s triple jump on Friday.

FINAL: After a PR of 16.37m, Washington-Marion alum Christian Edwards will finish 6th in the NCAA Championships.



His final jump moved him from 9th to 6th.



The Alabama freshman set multiple PR's on the day.#NCAATripleJump #SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/rKaVJ0IC0c — Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) June 9, 2018

Edwards qualified for the NCAA Championships in the triple jump with an effort of 52-1 1/4 (15.91m), but on Friday the Alabama freshman turned heads in Oregon when he beat that after hitting a best mark of 53-8 1/2 (16.37m), finishing 6th in the Men's triple jump.

Men's triple jump final standings.



Christian Edwards sneaks into a Top-6 finish on his final jump.#NCAATripleJump #SWLApreps pic.twitter.com/AUurdTozdW — Brady Renard KPLC (@BradyRenardKPLC) June 9, 2018

The Lake Charles native finished second in the triple jump at the 2018 SEC Indoor Track & Field Championships to earn second-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman honors.

