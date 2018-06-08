Grace McKenzie finishes 22nd in day one of Heptathlon

It wasn’t the outcome McNeese sophomore, Grace McKenzie was hoping for. The McNeese heptathlete started her competition at the 2018 NCAA Track and Field Championships Friday, ending the day in 22nd place through four events with 3,187 points.

The junior school record holder in the event, McKenzie’s best finish was in the 100-meter hurdles, her top event, when she placed 16th with a time of 13.92.

She placed 19th in both the high jump (5-4 ¼) and the shot put (35-4 ½) and finished 18th in the 200-meters (25.41).

The heptathlon will wrap up on Saturday with the long jump, javelin throw, and the 800-meters, beginning at 1:30 CT.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.