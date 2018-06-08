Creole Nature Trail celebrates 'Get Outdoors Day'

Southwest Louisiana has all the nature you need to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 9.

For everyone looking for something to do, Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point is hosting a special event Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

“The idea behind National Get Outdoors Day is to encourage everyone, especially kids and families to take advantage of outdoor adventures to have fun and be healthy," said Shanna Landry with the Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau. "That’s what the Creole Nature Trail is all about, and Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point is the perfect launching pad for everyone to learn about the great outdoors before experiencing it for themselves.”

The celebration will include baby alligators, displays from wildlife refuges, and photos with Gumbeaux Gator who will be celebrating his 40th birthday.

The CVB also says the top 25 entries of the “explore nature” art contest will be on display.

