Three plead guilty to illegally reentering United States

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Three illegal immigrants have pleaded guilty to reentering the United States, according to United States Attorney David C. Joseph.  

Bartolo Marquez-Cantera, Sergio Garcia-Mateo, and Jose Salvador Meza-Vasquez, all of Mexico, are each charged with one count of illegal reentry in separate cases.  

According to information provided by Joseph:

Marquez-Cantera has illegally reentered the United States a total of five times. His most recent offense occurred in October of 2011. He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.  

Garcia-Mateo has illegally reentered the United States a total of four times. He was most recently removed in January of this year. He faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.  

Meza-Vazquez has illegally reentered the United States once since his initial removal in 2010. He faces two years in prison, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.  

The pleas will become final when it is accepted by U.S. District Judge Robert G. James. The three have a court date set for October 1, 2018.  

