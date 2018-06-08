Lake Charles felon pleads guilty to possession of sawed-off shotgun, drugs

A Lake Charles felon has pleaded guilty to possessing a sawed-off shotgun in addition to other firearms and trafficking drugs, according to David C. Joseph of the United States Attorney's Office.

Joseph says the Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Taskforce responded to a call in reference to drug activity at a home on Hinton Drive on April 18. Upon arrival to the home, agents found Mark Washington, 45, standing in the driveway with two men inside a car. A Sigarms Model 250 semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing 12 live rounds; one Glock Model 36, .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol containing a magazine with four live rounds; one sawed-off Stevens Model 940E, .410 gauge break-action shotgun; and one sawed-off 20 gauge break-action shotgun of unknown make and model were all found inside the house.

In addition to the weapons, agents found loose synthetic marijuana on the television stand in the living room, 936 pills, two pink plastic bags of synthetic marijuana, a cigarette pack containing a glass vial with drug residue, a cellophane bag with five ecstasy pills, and $1,145, says Joseph.

Washington told authorities he lived in the residence and bought the guns on the streets, Joseph said. Washington also admitted to being a convicted felon and knew he was not allowed to be around firearms.

Washington faces up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine for the firearms count and up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine for the drug count. He also faces up to three years of supervised release and forfeiture of the seized weapons, Joesph said.

His sentencing is set for October 1, 2018.

