FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry start to the weekend, but showers and storms possible by Sunday

Friday was another dry and hot day with no rain around Southwest Louisiana thanks to strong high pressure near our area.

Tonight, will be much like the last few nights with lows ranging from the upper 60s north of I-10 to near 80 at the coast.

Rain chances will remain less than 10% Saturday as high pressure to our west keeps a lid on the atmosphere, thus preventing rain from forming. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s by the afternoon and the heat index will range from the mid 90s to near 100.

Rain chances will increase to 30% by Sunday. Significant rainfall is not expected this weekend, these will be hit-or-miss isolated showers or thunderstorms. If you have outdoor plans just make sure you monitor the weather and be prepared to move indoors if storms approach your area. Temperatures will start off in the mid 70s in the mornings and top out in the low 90s by the afternoon.

Rain chances will climb to 40% and remain there each day next week. Temperatures are also not expected to change next week.

We are a week into the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, and so far no signs of any tropical development. However, the GFS computer model continues to insist that a tropical system may form next week in the Gulf of Mexico. At this time this seems very far-fetched since the European model shows no development at all. We will continue to monitor the tropics and if there is a true threat we will let you know immediately. But this serves as a good reminder to be mindful that there are many false things posted on social media; so, don’t trust info you see there unless it is from a government agency or us here at KPLC.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

