CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Connect
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

They grow up so fast!

Baby Cullen is only 5 weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk.

"Starting when he was 2 weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically."

"We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put him at the edge of the bed and he did it at least three more times walking the length of the bed," she added.

Although it seems incredibly rare that a brand new baby would try to walk, Dr. Stephanie Treme and Therese Deroche, RN, IBCLC, RLC at the Children's Clinic say that this action can be explained by a reflex babies have.

The stepping reflex is triggered when a baby is held upright with their feet on a flat surface. The baby will naturally lift their feet one after another as if they're walking. This happens so that the baby may prepare for walking one day.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lastrapes denied new trial and sentenced to life in prison

    Lastrapes denied new trial and sentenced to life in prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:24 PM EDT2018-06-09 00:24:35 GMT
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today.                 his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...

    More >>

    The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today.                 his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...

    More >>

  • CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk

    CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:02:42 GMT

    They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...

    More >>

    They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...

    More >>

  • Westlake Library hosts Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys

    Westlake Library hosts Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:00:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library this morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program.  The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana. Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country. After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the...

    More >>

    Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library this morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program.  The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana. Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country. After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly