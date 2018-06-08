Calcasieu Parish Police Jury holds strategic planning session

The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today. his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...More >>
They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...More >>
Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library this morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program. The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana. Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country. After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the...More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Combined Anti-Drug Team made an arrest following a consensual search of property. The suspect in custody, Mark Anthony Washington, was found to be in possession of illegally modified weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and a stolen hand gun.More >>
Southwest Louisiana has all the nature you need to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday, June 9. For everyone looking for something to do, Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point is hosting a special event Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Creole Nature Trail Adventure Point “The idea behind National Get Outdoors Day is to encourage everyone, especially kids and families to take advantage of outdoor adventures to have fun and be healthy. That’s what the Creole ...More >>
