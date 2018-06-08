Former McNeese assistant Matt LeBato named Louisiana College women's basketball coach

Former McNeese women’s basketball assistant, Matt LaBato was named Louisiana College's new head women’s basketball coach on Thursday.

The Sulphur native is a graduate of Northwestern State University, where he was a member of the Demons’ basketball team. LeBato also spent time playing at Baton Rouge Community college before going to Natchitoches.

Before McNeese, LeBato served as assistant coach at St. Louis High School, where he helped the Saints to a 25-5 overall record and a LHSAA Top 28 appearance. He has also spent time as a volunteer at IMPACT Basketball in Las Vegas, Nev., where he worked with NBA players like Kyle Lowry, Tayshaun Prince, Stanley Johnson, and Andre Drummond.

