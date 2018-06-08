Westlake Library hosts Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys

Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library Friday morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program.

The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana.

Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country.

After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the help of two other band members and his own son, the tradition of the Sundown Playboys continues.

Lesa Cormier is the only member of the original Sundown Playboys still with the group.

Cormier hopes that by exposing young kids to their style of music, it helps to keep the Cajun culture alive.

"I enjoy playing for these children, especially because they're the ones that's coming up and they learn things a lot faster."

Kids were able to sing and dance along with the band as well as create their own makeshift accordion.

