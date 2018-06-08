National Best Friends Day: Autumn and Abi

It’s not every day you meet best friends – 11 years difference in age – that became friends while wearing a crown.

Abi Rogers and Autumn Goodwin are best friends, even though Abi is 16-years-old and Autumn is 5-years-old.

"I want to be there for her, and I want to be somebody that she can be excited to see," Abi said.

The girls met in 2016 while competing in the Contraband Days pageant. They both won the pageant for their age division, and have been attached at the hip ever since.

"We visited some Louisiana Fair & Festival events together, and then we ended up getting another title together, and we just continued to compete together and use pageants as a way to spend time together," explained Abi.

Even though they do pageants together, the girls are still very different.

Autumn's favorite color is pink, while Abi's favorite color is blue.

Autumn want's to be a teacher when she grows up, and Abi wants to be a surgeon.

Their differences don't get in the way of their friendship.

"I think it’s important because, Autumn and I, we support each other, and we care about each other, and knowing that Autumn looks up to me, makes me want to be a good role model for her, and I want to be a good example for her," said Abi.

"I love being a queen with Abi," said Autumn.

"She’s got a good heart, and she’s really sweet and she works hard for what she wants," said Abi. "She tries her hardest and she really does put work into it and I think that she’s so young, and she still works really hard and it’s a really good character trait that she has."

Autumn and Abi both say doing pageants is their favorite thing to do together, but some of their other favorites things are taking pictures together, playing hide and seek together, and riding roller coasters together.

