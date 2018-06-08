National Best Friends Day: Autumn and Abi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

National Best Friends Day: Autumn and Abi

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

It’s not every day you meet best friends – 11 years difference in age – that became friends while wearing a crown.

Abi Rogers and Autumn Goodwin are best friends, even though Abi is 16-years-old and Autumn is 5-years-old.

"I want to be there for her, and I want to be somebody that she can be excited to see," Abi said.

The girls met in 2016 while competing in the Contraband Days pageant. They both won the pageant for their age division, and have been attached at the hip ever since. 

"We visited some Louisiana Fair & Festival events together, and then we ended up getting another title together, and we just continued to compete together and use pageants as a way to spend time together," explained Abi.

Even though they do pageants together, the girls are still very different. 

Autumn's favorite color is pink, while Abi's favorite color is blue.

Autumn want's to be a teacher when she grows up, and Abi wants to be a surgeon.

Their differences don't get in the way of their friendship.

"I think it’s important because, Autumn and I, we support each other, and we care about each other, and knowing that Autumn looks up to me, makes me want to be a good role model for her, and I want to be a good example for her," said Abi.

"I love being a queen with Abi," said Autumn.

"She’s got a good heart, and she’s really sweet and she works hard for what she wants," said Abi. "She tries her hardest and she really does put work into it and I think that she’s so young, and she still works really hard and it’s a really good character trait that she has."

Autumn and Abi both say doing pageants is their favorite thing to do together, but some of their other favorites things are taking pictures together, playing hide and seek together, and riding roller coasters together.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Lastrapes denied new trial and sentenced to life in prison

    Lastrapes denied new trial and sentenced to life in prison

    Friday, June 8 2018 8:15 PM EDT2018-06-09 00:15:23 GMT
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Roman Lastrapes (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)

    The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today.                 his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...

    More >>

    The man convicted of first degree murder in the brutal killing of Linda Moore was sentenced today.                 his sentencing comes after a move seeking a new trial for roman Lastrapes. Linda Moore was murdered on a cold day in January 2010... 8 years later, roman Lastrapes was convicted of first degree murder. During the trial he admitted giving her a rock of crack cocaine in exchange for sex the day before ...

    More >>

  • CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk

    CUTE VIDEO ALERT: 5-week-old baby in Lake Charles tries to walk

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:02:42 GMT

    They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...

    More >>

    They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...

    More >>

  • Westlake Library hosts Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys

    Westlake Library hosts Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys

    Friday, June 8 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-06-08 23:00:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library this morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program.  The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana. Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country. After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the...

    More >>

    Lesa Cormier & the Sundown Playboys stopped by the Westlake Library this morning, as part of the library's Summer reading program.  The Sundown Playboys is the second oldest performing Cajun band in Louisiana. Originally founded in 1945 by accordionist Lionel Cormier, the band continues to perform at various venues throughout the country. After the death of Lionel Cormier in the early 1970s, Lesa Cormier decided to carry on the tradition of his father's band. With the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly