CPSO searching for suspects in multiple vehicle burglaries

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects in numerous vehicle burglaries during the early morning hours of June 5.

Kim Myers, CPSO spokesperson, says the primary targets were unlocked cars in the area of Garland and Leon drives in Lake Charles.

Cell phones, a gun, and credit cards were among the stolen items in the string of burglaries.

"It is important to remember to lock our vehicles," says Sheriff Tony Mancuso. "It is also just as important to make sure we don't leave any valuables in plain sight in your vehicle. You don't want to make yourself or your family an easy target."

Myers asks that anyone with any information regarding the burglaries contact lead detective Hollan Dyer at (337) 602-6836.

