Iowa man faces charge of attempted second degree murder

An Iowa man is behind bars after allegedly firing shots at a woman following an argument.

On Thursday, Jeff Davis Parish deputies responded to a call of shots being fired in the area of Abbie Fontenot Road and Highway 165. With assistance from Fenton and Iowa Police they located the suspect, 27-year-old Cartez Pickett, and the victim.



According to witnesses, Pickett fired several shots, from a handgun, at the victim as she ran down the road.

The victim told deputies she and Pickett were involved in a verbal argument inside a vehicle as they were driving down Abbie Fontenot Road prior to the shots being fired. She was not injured.



Pickett was arrested without incident and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. No bond has been set.



This investigation is ongoing.



