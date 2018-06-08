Sunrise Booking Report: Thursday, June 7

They grow up so fast! Baby Cullen is only five weeks old, but his mom Ashlyn Lonidier says that he's already trying to walk. "Starting when he was two weeks old, he started fighting us to stand up in our laps when we had him sitting down," Lonidier says. "Josh was holding him up letting him stand on the bed and all of a sudden he just started moving his legs trying to walk away basically." "We thought there is no way he's trying to walk, so we put...