Sunrise Booking Report: Thursday, June 7

Nathan Lyons, 22, Sulphur, LA: Two counts produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic.

Grant Burguillos, 22, Mandeville, LA: Monetary instrument abuse. 

Cody Craft, 33, Iowa, LA: Two counts possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, obstruction of justice. 

Alfred Harmon,21, Lake Charles, LA: Produce manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule IV narcotic. 

Jacob Atkinson, 37, Kinder, LA: Direct contempt of court, simple escape, instate detainer. 

Vincent Touson, 54, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court. 

Lashawnda Guillory, 38, DeQuincy, LA: Two count direct contempt of court. 

Michelle Carter, 40, DeQuincy, LA: Aggravated battery, false imprisonment; offender armed with dangerous weapon. 

Anthony Releford, 34, Iowa, LA: Aggravated assault with a firearm. 

Shalonda Jupiter, 39, Westlake, LA: Theft less than $1,000, theft of a firearm, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling. 

Ginger Green, 31, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

Anthony Jackson, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, theft less than $1,000, bank fraud, forgery. 

Beaugh Arabie, 33, LeBlanc, LA: Simple assault. 

Elaine Hightower, 35, Lake Charles, LA: two counts direct contempt of court, produce manufacture, Two counts distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic.  

