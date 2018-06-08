Coushatta celebrates annual powwow - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Coushatta celebrates annual powwow

(Source: Coushatta Pow Wow Organization/Facebook) (Source: Coushatta Pow Wow Organization/Facebook)

This weekend you can experience what it’s like to be a part of an authentic Native American tribe.

The Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana has been recognized by Federal government since 1973 and is made of seven large clans.

This year marks their twenty third annual Coushatta Powwow, which is one of the largest in North America.

Both Friday and Saturday will begin with a special tribal dance known as the Gourd Dance to start things off.

The grand entry will be followed by several activities for attendees to enjoy including drum and dance competitions that pay out thousands of dollars in prizes.

While the powwow is a fun celebration, everyone in attendance is highly encouraged to understand the etiquette of a powwow, as it is a sacred place for the tribe.

For more information on this weekend’s powwow, or a list of the events and etiquette visit their website.

Admission is five dollars, but children six and under are free.

