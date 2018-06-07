Morgan Woods finishes 21st at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Oregon – Morgan Woods didn’t have her best day throwing the javelin but that didn’t take away from the remarkable season she had as the junior from Lake Arthur completed her season by finishing 21st in the women’s javelin event here Friday evening on day two of the 2018 NCAA Track & Field Championships.



Woods’ best throw went for 149-feet, 6-inches, four feet from cracking the top 20.



“Morgan entered the meet ranked 20th in the nation and finished 21st,” said head coach Brendon Gilroy. “Unfortunately they weren’t her best throws but what a tremendous year she had.”



Woods won gold at the Southland Conference championships with a personal-best mark of 166-7, a measure that ranks second all-time in school history, and was an NCAA Championships qualifier, the first Cowgirl javelin thrower since Samantha Chesson in the late-90s to compete at nationals.



Next up for the Cowgirls will be multi-event competitor Grace McKenzie who will start her heptathlon event at 2:30 CT on Friday.

