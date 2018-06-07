Former McNeese pitcher Emily Vincent goes second overall in ASBA Inaugural Draft

Mobile, AL.- Former McNeese pitcher Emily Vincent was the second overall pick in the ASBA (American Softball Association) Inaugural Draft that was held Wednesday, June 6. Vincent was selected by Outkast, who will be coached by Pat Grant, assistant coach at Temple (TX.) College.

“It’s really shocking to be selected so high over such a talented group of girls,” Emily Vincent said. “I’m super excited to see where this league takes off and about the platform I can have to help promote the sport and to help promote young girls to keep believing that they can call themselves a pro one day. Calling myself that seems weird, honestly but I know with that comes a huge responsibility in taking this sport and this new league to a new level. I’m excited about this summer and excited about being an Outkast.

The all-new women’s professional softball league will compete in Mobile, Alabama June 15-July 13. Vincent and the Outkast will open the season June 15 against Moh-BEEL!USA.

The draft consisted of 14 rounds with four players chosen per round. There were five On-Call Rounds with four players selected in each of those rounds.

For Vincent, it’s her second professional stint. She played for the NPF Texas Charge in 2017.

The four-time All-Southland Conference performer played for McNeese from 2013-16 where she helped the Cowgirls to three conference titles and one NCAA Regional Tournament appearance in 2016.

The 2016 team MVP, led McNeese in wins, innings pitched, ERA, strikeouts, and shutouts in 2015 and 2016.

