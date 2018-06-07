Sports Person of the Week - Gavin Christ

Basile wrestler Gavin Christ put on a clinic in 2018, posting an undefeated 62-0 record.

"It was more nerve-wracking than all of my other years because if I lost one match, then it would be the end of the junior year undefeated season," said Christ. "On the inside, it was like 'oh gosh I can't lose this match and I can't mess up.'"

For his dominance, he took home the 138-pound state title and was named the Division III most outstanding wrestler. It was his third consecutive state championship.

"It’s kind of expected, that’s why I train for it," said Christ. "I had goals my freshman year, my sophomore year and I had goals my junior year. This was one of them."

But his accolades don't stop there. National wrestling publication, WIN magazine recently named Christ the Louisiana wrestler of the year.

"At the end of the day, your wrestling tournament wins get you a medal and it just collects dust- that’s all it does," Christ said. "To have the accolades from WIN magazine, that’s a lot different because you get to have that on the inside and you always have that memory."

When you understand the work Christ puts in on the mat, it's no wonder he stands out.

"I have my friend Cooper from Rayne and I searched him out and I found him and he was a really good wrestler in my caliber at the time. I would drive there every day and wrestle for about an hour and a half and as I said, it was an hour drive," said Christ. "I would wrestle with him every day from July to the beginning of wrestling season in October."

And every year as his sparring partner graduates, that process starts over.

"Someone that puts in 100 hours of extra work will get 100 hours better, that’s my mindset."

So going into his senior year, what more is there for Christ to accomplish?

With a record of 131-3 and a trio of titles, his focus won't be on just winning.

"Instead of aiming to win, I'm aiming to dominate. There is this thing in wrestling, called a major decision and that’s when you beat somebody by eight or more points. I want all of my matches next year to be major decisions, a pin or tech fall. I want no decisions, no four-point matches or any close matches," Christ admitted. "That’s my goal."

