National Best Friends Day: The Gator Boyz

Whether they’ve been around for a few months or your whole life, best friends make the hard times good, and the good times even better.

Clay Rougeau, Lenard Quebedeaux, Randy Chapman, and Brian Wisehart are just four of the 15 Gator Boyz. They call themselves the Gator Boyz because they all went to LaGrange High School in the 1970s.

"We try to get together at least once a year," said Wisehart.

The Gator Boyz get together to watch sports, cook and catch up.

"I think it’s just because of the stories, and the history, we know each other’s stories so well, and everything about each other so well, it’s like just a great brotherhood," Rougeau said. "It’s just awesome."

Being a part of the Gator Boyz means much more than the fact that they went to the same high school.

"It’s because when we first started feeling life and started paying attention, we were in high school and then we all kind of went our separate ways but no matter what happened, whether it was pure joy or accomplishments… or whether it was tragedy and the bad things that life can throw at you and the hurtful things that life can throw at you, we all shared it, we still share it, every minute of every day," explained Chapman.

They make sure nothing stops them from being involved in each other’s lives.

"I would have never made it through all the things that I have been through in my life without knowing that they were there just to pick up the phone and call," said Chapman.

No matter what, it’s safe to say they’re always having fun.

"I don’t know if anyone else is able to have that type of experience, but it’s special," Rougeau said.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.